Belly dancers raise hundreds for charity in Telford town
Belly Dancers, Pole Fitness and Burlesque Dancers joined together at Dawley Town Hall at the weekend to put on a showcase and raise money for charity.
Almost 100 dancers, friends and family gathered together for an evening of culture, music and sparkle on Saturday July 20 in the Telford town.
Hosted by Emily of Emira Belly Dance he event is known as a 'Hafla', an Arabic term for Dance Celebration.