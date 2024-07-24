Air ambulance helicopter lands near Telford office block

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The aircraft landed near Grosvenor House in Snedshill at around 5.15pm.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in Snedshill, Telford

Office workers were alarmed to see the helicopter, with its propeller whirring loudly, set down near the usually quiet block, which is home to several businesses.

A couple of people could be seen near the door of the aircraft.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.