Air ambulance helicopter lands near Telford office block
An air ambulance helicopter landed in a field next to an office block in Telford this evening.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The aircraft landed near Grosvenor House in Snedshill at around 5.15pm.
Office workers were alarmed to see the helicopter, with its propeller whirring loudly, set down near the usually quiet block, which is home to several businesses.
A couple of people could be seen near the door of the aircraft.
West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.