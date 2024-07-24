Shropshire Star
Air ambulance helicopter lands near Telford office block

An air ambulance helicopter landed in a field next to an office block in Telford this evening.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated

The aircraft landed near Grosvenor House in Snedshill at around 5.15pm.

An air ambulance helicopter landed in Snedshill, Telford

Office workers were alarmed to see the helicopter, with its propeller whirring loudly, set down near the usually quiet block, which is home to several businesses.

A couple of people could be seen near the door of the aircraft.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

