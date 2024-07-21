Firefighters called to blaze involving two skips at Telford industrial park in the early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.14am reporting the incident at Simmonds Transport Limited on Stafford Park in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station.

Firefighters used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire that involved the 'contents of two large skips'.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 3.50am.