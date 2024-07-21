Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to blaze involving two skips at Telford industrial park in the early hours

Firefighters were called to a fire involving two large skips on an industrial park in the early hours of today.

By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276

Visit Shots! now

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.14am reporting the incident at Simmonds Transport Limited on Stafford Park in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station.

Firefighters used hosereel jets to extinguish the fire that involved the 'contents of two large skips'.

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 3.50am.

Similar stories
Most popular