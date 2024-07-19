Telford man to stand trial for robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thomas Humphreys, aged 34, of Jay Drive, Apley denied one count of robbery when he appeared before Judge Laura Hobson and Shrewsbury crown Court on Thursday.

The charge relates to an incident that is alleged to have taken place on June 17 this year when Humphreys is accused of robbing the phone and car key, valued at £730, for ma female victim.

A trial date was set for March 31 next year.