Convicted murderer tasered after holding screwdriver under 'utterly terrified' woman's throat

Paul Shaw, formerly of Sunningdale, Hadley, had been released from prison on licence for murder in 2022.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday that the 53-year-old was involved in an incident in Willowfield, Brookside, Telford, on the morning of May 16 last year.

Mr Oliver King prosecuting said two officers arrived at the property at 9.45am after police received a 999 call from concerned members of the public who reported shouts coming from the flat

He said officers found Shaw in the corner of a bedroom of the flat, holding a screwdriver to a woman's throat.