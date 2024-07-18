'No option' – drug debtor forced to work in £43,000 cannabis factory

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mateusz Baranowski, 26, of North Fleet Road, Manchester, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court where he was sentenced after admitting one charge of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said that Baranowski had been discovered at a property on New Road in Telford by police.

The property contained thousands of pounds of cannabis plants, and had been specifically converted for the purposes of growing the drug.

Mr Edwards said that Baranowski told police he had got into a debt of between £1,000 and £2,000 with a drug dealer.

Unable to pay the amount, the dealer then added interest.