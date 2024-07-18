Cycling team looking forward to the future after 'kick in the teeth' vandal paint attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But Martin Brown, of Telford Flyers, says after feeling low about the 'set back' in Duce Drive, Telford, the club is 'on a high' and raring to go as host of the Midlands Championship early next month.

The club's beloved BMX track, cabins and balance bike/limitless track defaced with bad words, obscene drawings and broken elements last weekend.

It is now facing a £1,500 bill to install a whole new security system as it looks to protect the assets of the 110 club members.

Vandals trashed the BMX track off Duce Drive, Telford, on Friday..Pictured are owner Martin Brown, Poppy Brown, aged 5, Murphy Brown, aged 2, and Harry Bailey, aged 12.

The club is looking to pay for this by inviting people to sponsor the club rather than launching a fundraising appeal. Contact details are on the club's website.