Cycling team looking forward to the future after 'kick in the teeth' vandal paint attack
A cycling track's chairman felt like the club was 'kicked in the face' after vandals left their premises in an awful mess.
But Martin Brown, of Telford Flyers, says after feeling low about the 'set back' in Duce Drive, Telford, the club is 'on a high' and raring to go as host of the Midlands Championship early next month.
The club's beloved BMX track, cabins and balance bike/limitless track defaced with bad words, obscene drawings and broken elements last weekend.
It is now facing a £1,500 bill to install a whole new security system as it looks to protect the assets of the 110 club members.
The club is looking to pay for this by inviting people to sponsor the club rather than launching a fundraising appeal. Contact details are on the club's website.