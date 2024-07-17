'I can't remember anything.:' Man who went a drunken rant at police station to get arrested
A man who went on a drunken rant outside a town's police station has been handed a conditional discharge.
By David Tooley
Darren Stevens, aged 54, of Blakemore, in Woodside, Telford, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly outside Malinsgate Police Station on May 4.
Prosecutor Ruth Edwards told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Stevens had demanded to see a member of the drug squad.
"He was told that there was nobody there," said the prosecutor.
"He asked to see the custody sergeant but was told the only way that would happen is if he was arrested.