Council to appoint first new leader in eight years

Labour Councillor Shaun Davies, who has led the authority for the past eight years, confirmed he was stepping down from the role after winning the Telford seat in the general election, and becoming an MP.

He officially finishes the role at midnight tonight.

Tomorrow the full council will meet at 6pm, with the sixth item on the agenda for the evening being the 'election of leader of the council', who will hold the post "until the conclusion of the 26/27 municipal year".

It is expected that the Labour Councillor Lee Carter, who represents Arleston and College, will be voted in as leader, having already secured the backing of his party.

Labour control the council with 38 of its 54 councillors, meaning the party can select the authority's leader.

Councillor Carter has been a prominent member of the administration for a number of years, serving in senior cabinet positions.

He is currently cabinet member for 'place', which covers both the economy and neighbourhood services portfolios.

Speaking when he confirmed his decision to step down as leader, Councillor Davies said: "It has been my absolute honour to lead Telford & Wrekin Council over the past eight years, during which time I truly believe we have delivered upon our commitment to protect, care and invest and build a better borough."

He added: "I have had a truly rewarding time as Leader of the Council and am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved. It gives me great confidence that I leave the council with a strong and committed Cabinet who will continue our work to build a better borough."