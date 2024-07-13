Watch: Telford students perform Fleetwood Mac classic before school rebrand

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford Priory School’s renowned music department has released its latest and final music video under the Telford Priory School name as the school prepares to rebrand as New Road Academy.

Over the last few years, the musical performances of the school's students have been streamed to thousands around the world.

During the coronavirus pandemic, students remotely performed Sir Elton John's I'm Still Standing. As the world grappled with isolation, the heartwarming video tribute made its way around the world - right into the hands of Sir Elton himself.

The star fulfilled a promise to bring the students to one of his shows last year.

Since the school has been approached by Netflix, received invitations to audition for Britain's Got Talent and taken home multiple awards for its innovative approach to musical education.

The school, in Wrockwardine Wood joined the Learning Community Trust earlier this year and will be known as New Road Academy from the start of the next academic year.

Their final music video under the TPS name, a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic song 'The Chain', features the school’s incredible singers and dedicated music staff.

Recorded and produced entirely within the school, the team says this video "encapsulates the talent, dedication, and passion of the Telford Priory School music community".

Musical mastermind, the school's head of music and performing arts, Ben Millington, said: “This video represents the culmination of our efforts and the end of a chapter for Telford Priory School.

"We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to continuing our journey as New Road Academy.”

A full, high-quality version of the video is available online at: youtube.com/watch?v=jWbGmZQylXM