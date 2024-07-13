A-road remains closed as clean-up continues after HGV crashes into tree in early hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the A442 near Cold Hatton, between Telford and Hodnet, at around 4.30am on Saturday, after receiving reports of a road traffic collision.

Upon arrival, the crews found an articulated lorry had crashed into a tree.

A spokesperson from Market Drayton Fire Station said: "The rescue pumps from Hodnet and Market Drayton, the rescue tender and support pump from Wellington and an officer from HQ were all mobilised to a road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle on the A442 at Peplow.

"On arrival it was clear that an articulated lorry had been involved in a significant collision with a tree and the driver was trapped.

"All the crews worked together to gain access to both sides of the cab to allow paramedics to access the patient. They then assisted with extricating the driver who was transported to hospital by land ambulance."

The road was immediately closed by police following the incident. By Saturday afternoon, the road remained closed.

At around 2pm, workers were on scene, and could be seen cutting up and taking away large pieces of tree from the road.

It is not yet clear when the road will reopen, but traffic appears to be coping well in the area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.