Telford police officer swims the length of Normandy beaches for military charity

Over June, Telford police officer Tom Symonds swam a massive 29 miles to raise funds for military charity, Help for Heroes.

'Operation Swim' is a virtual challenge set by Help for Heroes, inviting fundraisers to swim the length of one, two, three or all five of the Normandy beaches to commemorate 80 years since the Normandy Landings.

The challenge has a special meaning for the charity, as they have their beginnings in a swimming pool.

Co-founders Bryn and Emma Parry originally launched a fundraising appeal for a space where veterans could swim and recover in dignity.