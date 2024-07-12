Councillors hopeful that the new Labour government will give them a better deal

Cabinet members met on Wednesdayfor the first time since Sir Keir Starmer swept into power.

They heard that the council is currently over budget £3.554 million, but were reassured that this WILL be significantly reduced by making use of the earmarked social care contingency, as well as the general budget one.

Councillor Paul Watling, Cabinet member for adult social care and health systems, said: “In adult social care, we continue to look at every opportunity.