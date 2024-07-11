Telford man, 62, charged with attempted rape and sexual assault
A Telford man has been charged with sexual offences and is due to appear in court next week.
Ian Johnson, of Majestic Way in Aqueduct has been charged with the attempted rape of a male aged 16 or over, and sexual assault against a male.
The charges relate to an incident that occurred in June 2023.
The 62-year-old is due to appear at Telford Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 16.