Telford man 'intoxicated' on train gets ban after driving home from station
A man seen by passengers on a Telford-bound train who then got into his car to go home has been banned from driving after he refused to give a roadside breath test.
Nicholas John Butler of Doody Close, Telford had got off the train on April 24 after he had been drinking and then jumped into his car, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.
Mrs Sharan Gill, prosecuting, told the court that the 39-year-old father of two had been spotted by a concerned members of the public getting into his car after he had been witnessed being “intoxicated” on the train.