Properties in Telford left without power after 'low voltage incident'

National Grid's website states that 12 properties in the Hadley area of Telford have been affected by the low voltage incident.

The problem was first reported at 7.21am this morning.

Residents are set for a wait until teatime to see power restored as National Grid says it expects the problem to be resolved by 6.30pm.

Updates on the incident can be found at powercuts.nationalgrid.co.uk/incident/WM/INCD-21682-m.