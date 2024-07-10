'I think you're bullying me, you are rubbish policeman' driver said after refusing breath test

Stephen Frederick Lloyd, aged 58, had been seen “bouncing off kerbs” and “sitting at the lights” despite them being green, by members of the public on April 26, Telford Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Mrs Sharon Gill, prosecuting, said that when police were called by these members of the public, officers paid a visit to Lloyd's home in Frederick Grove, Priorslee, Telford.

“He was heavily intoxicated and officers could smell alcohol on his breath,” she said.