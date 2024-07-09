Train station selfies, coat hooks, and the serious business of getting on with the job – like a first day at school new MPs land in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Train station selfies, coat-hooks, new faces, and heart stopping moments in the House of Commons have all been captured and shared by those who will be representing the county over the next five years.

The election result saw Shropshire's residents elect three new MPs – although not all are entirely new to Westminster, with South Shropshire's Conservative Stuart Anderson having previously been MP for Wolverhampton South West.

For the county's new Labour MPs, Shrewsbury's Julia Buckley, and Telford's Shaun Davies, it was their first time in the capital representing their constituencies.

Shrewsbury's new Labour MP Julia Buckley setting off for her first day in Westminster.

The pair shared a host of details about their arrival, including joining a mass picture of the party's 411 MPs – and another spectacular detail linking parliament back to the county's talented industry.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is joined by his victorious Labour MPs – can you spot the county's two new MPs?

For North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan it was her first return to Westminster after winning her seat at a general election, having previously been elected in Shropshire's historic North Shropshire by-election back in 2021.

North Shropshire's Lib Dem Helen Morgan said: "There are lots of new faces compared to when I was last in Westminster..."

The county's quintet are rounded out by Shropshire's longest standing MP, Conservative Mark Pritchard, who has been representing the constituency since 2005 and won his seat for the sixth time.

Detailing his arrival in Westminster Mr Davies shared a picture of his Telford coat-hook, a meeting with his new Shrewsbury colleague, and the spectacular tiles which cover the floor in Westminster's Central Lobby – created by Craven Dunnill Jackfield in his constituency.

Labour's new Telford MP Shaun Davies with the tiles made by Craven Dunnill Jackfield in Westminster's Central Lobby.

Mrs Buckley shared a picture of her first meeting with the whips and a catch-up with new colleagues following her induction.

Julia Buckley joined by colleagues, including Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles, for their first meeting with the whips.

For Mrs Morgan, who was a new face in parliament only two and a half years ago, she incredibly becomes a county veteran as Shropshire's second longest standing MP.

North Shropshire's Lib Dem Helen Morgan said she was raring to get back to parliament.

After posting a picture of her return to Westminster declaring she was "raring to represent North Shropshire," she added: "There are lots of new faces compared to when I was last in Westminster..."