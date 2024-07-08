'We have the same name, met while pregnant and both had twin boys at the same time'

Rebecca Louise Williams, 31, and Rebecca Louise Mcloughlin, 27, met when they both answered to a call out for 'Rebecca' at the Princess Royal Hospital, in Telford, Shropshire.

The women had seen each other at pre-natal appointments, about every three weeks, for six months, but hadn't spoken.

But this time they were put in beds next to each other on February 7, and found out they had more in common.

Rebecca Williams - known as Beckie - gave birth to Tommy, 4lbs 6oz, and Tyler, 5lbs 1oz, at 12.59 pm and 1.12 pm on February 8.

Rebecca Williams (right) and Rebecca Mcloughlin with their twins. Photo: SWNS

And Rebecca Mcloughlin - known as Becks - gave birth to Rhys, 4lbs 6oz, and Roman, 4lbs 5oz, by c-section at 12.11pm and 12.12pm on February 9.

In the NICU Rhys was placed next to Tyler, and Roman next to Tommy, so the mums met again.

They have become best pals, and say it feels like the friendship was "meant to be".

Rebecca Mcloughlin during her pregnancy. Photo: SWNS