'What they might not realise is they are actually committing a criminal offence' – 'Giggling' hoax 999 callers sought by police

PC Kate Medlam said that the calls had all been made in the Hadley area of Telford using a mobile telephone.

She said that some were silent, while in others children could be heard "giggling and making silly comments".

The officer said they intend to find those responsible and make sure they know that hoax emergency calls are a criminal offence – and a potentially dangerous waste of police time.

"Officers will identify the children responsible and over the next few weeks be visiting them at home to discuss the calls and educate them regarding the seriousness of calling 999 when there is not an emergency.

"Officers will identify the children responsible and over the next few weeks be visiting them at home to discuss the calls and educate them regarding the seriousness of calling 999 when there is not an emergency.

"We know the calls are being made by children who probably think it is nothing but a bit of fun and just a prank but what they might not realise is they are actually committing a criminal offence.

"Making hoax calls to emergency services wastes valuable resources, if a silent emergency call is received, the Police will follow up the call to make sure the person isn’t in genuine danger and needs us."