Inaugural Windrush celebration honours Telford's Caribbean community

On Saturday June 22, Windrush Day 2024, the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust hosted a special event, in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Mind and One Voice and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, to honour a Caribbean member of the local community who has contributed to the development of Telford and Shropshire.

This year’s event, the first of its kind held by the Trust, honoured Joy Scott.

Joy moved to Telford from Jamaica aged 11. Her early years in Telford were marked by racism at school. However, Joy went on to find her voice and become an advocate for inclusion and the teaching of black history in education.

Joy was initially a nurse, but later began working at the West Indian Cultural Centre in Hadley where she initiated a Saturday school to provide additional education for young black people in Telford.