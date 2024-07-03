'Don't use social media to report antisocial behaviour': Police urge use of 'official channels' to report incidents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers have appealed to the public to use 'official channels' and not social media to report incidents in Lawley and Overdale.

Paul Brittain, Community Safety Engagement Officer, in South Telford, said they have increased police patrols in the area and sent out 'engagement vans' for public reassurance.

Mr Brittain said there have been "ongoing reports of antisocial behaviour in Park Lane, Newdale Park, and vandalism in Old Park and The Rock."

He urged people to call call 101 or report antisocial behaviour online.

The Safer Neighbourhood Team in the area can be contacted by email at LawleyandOverdale.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Mr Brittain added: "Help us keep our community safe by reporting properly. Thank you for your cooperation."