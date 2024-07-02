Fire crews called out for late-night Telford water rescue

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Spout Pool in Telford Town Centre shortly before 1.15am.

The service was requested to help with a 'water rescue' by the ambulance, and sent two fire crews and the water rescue unit to the scene.

An update from the fire service said that the person had been found and was left in the care of ambulance crews and the police.

They had finished at the scene by around 2.34am.