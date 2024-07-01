Telford nursery where 'unstimulated children stand around' told to improve by Ofsted
A nursery in Telford has been told it will need to improve, after Ofsted inspectors found that children 'stand around with very little stimulation’.
By Paul Rogers
Church Street Day Nursery in Wellington has been told it requires improvement after previously having a good rating from Ofsted.
Lisa Bennett and Dal Malhi, who carried out the inspection, added that older children spend long periods watching television, and there are inconsistencies in the quality of education they receive.
“Staff are not always clear about what they want children to learn during activities,” they said.