Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car at A5 junction near Telford
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car on a major Shropshire road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the A5 and Woodhouse Lane east of Telford at about 6pm on Thursday.
One ambulance attended the scene and found a man, the motorcyclist.
The motorbike rider was assessed and had sustained 'serious injuries' that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service statement said: "We were called at 6pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the A5 and Woodhouse Lane.
"One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.
"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment. No further patients required treatment."