Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car at A5 junction near Telford

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the A5 and Woodhouse Lane east of Telford at about 6pm on Thursday.

One ambulance attended the scene and found a man, the motorcyclist.

The motorbike rider was assessed and had sustained 'serious injuries' that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

