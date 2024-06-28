Shropshire Star
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car at A5 junction near Telford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car on a major Shropshire road.

By Luke Powell
Published

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the A5 and Woodhouse Lane east of Telford at about 6pm on Thursday.

One ambulance attended the scene and found a man, the motorcyclist.

The motorbike rider was assessed and had sustained 'serious injuries' that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service statement said: "We were called at 6pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike at the junction of the A5 and Woodhouse Lane.

"One ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man who was the motorcyclist. He was assessed and had sustained serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

"He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment. No further patients required treatment."

