'I'm finally hanging up my dolly shoes': Popular Telford cafe closing for business today

Dolly's Diner at Central Park, off Holyhead Road near Snedshill, has been providing hot and cold food on the site for the last two decades.

However, today marks the cafe's last day, after the owner accepted an offer for the land and is set to retire.

Announcing the news, owner Gina McCormick from Dolly's Diner said: “I'm finally hanging up my dolly shoes, I've put my heart, blood sweat and tears into the business as have the girls who have worked their bottoms off, but I want holidays!

"I'm 57 this year and I've worked so hard over the years to get to this place that I can finally start enjoying life, having lie-ins, no more stock runs, no more being exhausted after a Friday shift. It's time to reap my hard work and hopefully spend some time by the beach.

“A massive thank you to my customers old and new, and an even bigger thank you to my girls who have put everything into the business to make it what it is, but I so can't wait to turn my alarm clock off and start enjoying my life.”