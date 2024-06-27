Car smashes through driveway wall in Telford
A car smashed through a driveway wall on a busy residential street in Telford.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
It happened on Trench Road shortly after 1.40pm today.
Residents were reportedly alerted by a loud smash, caused by the blue Renault crashing into the wall.
West Mercia Police confirmed it had been notified of the incident but officers had not attended.
A spokesman said: "We did receive a call this afternoon around 1.40pm with a report of a vehicle colliding with a wall of a property on Trench Road in Telford.
"As details had been exchanged between resident and driver and no risk to the public from the damage, officer attendance was not required."