Car smashes through driveway wall in Telford

It happened on Trench Road shortly after 1.40pm today.

Residents were reportedly alerted by a loud smash, caused by the blue Renault crashing into the wall.

West Mercia Police confirmed it had been notified of the incident but officers had not attended.

A spokesman said: "We did receive a call this afternoon around 1.40pm with a report of a vehicle colliding with a wall of a property on Trench Road in Telford.

"As details had been exchanged between resident and driver and no risk to the public from the damage, officer attendance was not required."