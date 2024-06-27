Car catches fire after crash on major town route

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The crash took place on Holyhead Road in Wellington, Telford, at around 11.20pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to reports of a road traffic collision and found a vehicle that had been "in collision with road furniture, trees, and hedgerow".

An update from the fire service said there had been a small fire in the engine compartment, and used a hose, electric saws and cutters to deal with the incident.