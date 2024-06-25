Man who threatened woman with screwdriver in Telford faces 'lengthy recall to prison'
A man who threatened a woman with a screwdriver has been warned he faces being recalled to prison for 'some time'.
By David Tooley
Paul Shaw pleaded guilty to threatening a woman at an address in Willowfield, Telford on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court via a prison video link on Monday.
The court was told that 53-year-old Shaw had been sentenced in 1996 for an offence and was on licence for life.