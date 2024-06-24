In pictures: Gleaming steam loco and vintage vehicles galore at Telford Steam Railway event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sunday saw the return of Telford Steam Railway's Classic Transport Day, where the heritage railway welcomed a range of vintage vehicles.

As well as classic cars, the event included a visit from a steamroller, a vintage bus and a traction engine. Great Western Railway steam engine No. 5619 was also hauling on the day.

Volunteer Ben Hopkinson explained: "We opened up the railways for classic vehicles to come down including the MG owners' club and some residents of Shropshire bringing their steam-powered vehicles."

The event brought over 200 people down to the heritage railway, more than doubling its usual Sunday passenger numbers.

Ben added: "This is our second year running and it was even more successful than our last, it was very well received by residents and visitors.

"Events like this raise awareness for people who don't know who we are or what we do, and the funds we raise go towards maintaining the heritage steam trains we have here."

Great Western Railway steam engine No. 5619

Telford Steam Railway's Classic Transport Day

Terry Leach at Telford Steam Railway's Classic Transport Day

Marilyn and Terry Leach with their 1959 Commer Karrier

Raymond and Barbara Haire with their 1978 2CV

Mark and Ryan Hawkins with their MGs

Telford Steam Railway's Classic Transport Day