'Things were exploding': Photos show devastation of 'deliberate' fire at Telford garage
New photographs show the scale of devastation caused by a huge fire at a Telford trading estate in the early hours of Sunday.
By Megan Jones
A large blaze engulfed several vehicles on the forecourt of the garage in St George's, and is believed to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters and police rushed to the Gower Street Trading Estate at 1.17am to reports of vehicles on fire.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the "deliberate fire" involved six vehicles.