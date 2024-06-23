'Things were exploding': Photos show devastation of 'deliberate' fire at Telford garage

A large blaze engulfed several vehicles on the forecourt of the garage in St George's, and is believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters and police rushed to the Gower Street Trading Estate at 1.17am to reports of vehicles on fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the "deliberate fire" involved six vehicles.

The aftermath of the suspected arson attack at AEM Group in St George's

