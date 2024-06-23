'Standing on the shoulders of giants': Telford's Windrush community celebrate a long and lasting legacy

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Saturday, June 23 marked 76 years since passengers on the Empire Windrush disembarked at Tilbury in Essex.

The ship, and many more that followed, brought people seeking work from the Caribbean to fill post-war labour shortages in the UK. Those that arrived between 1948 and 1971 became known as the Windrush generation.

For many, their journeys brought them to Telford, and on Saturday some gathered at the Telford Elim Community Church in Hadley, to celebrate the anniversary.

Along with family and friends, they came together once again for a celebration of culture and community.

One of the organiser from TAARC (Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre), Heather Reid, explained: "This is our sixth year since we, as a charity, were formed, and it's the 76th anniversary since the arrival of the ship, Empire Windrush.

"We're pleased that we have members of the Windrush community, who came here when they were much younger, and we're celebrating with them today. We have food of the Caribbean, live music, earlier we had the steel band, and right now they're enjoying a session of bingo.

"We commemorate them, we celebrate them, and we're standing on the shoulders of giants here today."