Woodside Pharmacy in Telford has said staff were left “extremely upset” after a number of patients took to social media to blast the pharmacy for not having their drugs in stock.

However, a global shortage of some drugs, plus a reduction in funds from the Government to reimburse chemists for the medicines they buy, means a number of prescription drugs have been difficult for the pharmacy to source.

Supervisor at the Park Lane Centre chemists, Rebecca Lyon, said all community pharmacies “were in the same boat”.