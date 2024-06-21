'We are trying our best': Telford pharmacy's plea after social media 'backlash' over drugs shortages
A Shropshire pharmacy has received a barrage of 'nasty comments' on social media from patients unable to get their prescription medicines due to a global shortage of drugs.
Woodside Pharmacy in Telford has said staff were left “extremely upset” after a number of patients took to social media to blast the pharmacy for not having their drugs in stock.
However, a global shortage of some drugs, plus a reduction in funds from the Government to reimburse chemists for the medicines they buy, means a number of prescription drugs have been difficult for the pharmacy to source.
Supervisor at the Park Lane Centre chemists, Rebecca Lyon, said all community pharmacies “were in the same boat”.