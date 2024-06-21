Shropshire Star
Close

'We are trying our best': Telford pharmacy's plea after social media 'backlash' over drugs shortages

A Shropshire pharmacy has received a barrage of 'nasty comments' on social media from patients unable to get their prescription medicines due to a global shortage of drugs.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published
Woodside Pharmacy in Telford (picture: Google)

Woodside Pharmacy in Telford has said staff were left “extremely upset” after a number of patients took to social media to blast the pharmacy for not having their drugs in stock.

However, a global shortage of some drugs, plus a reduction in funds from the Government to reimburse chemists for the medicines they buy, means a number of prescription drugs have been difficult for the pharmacy to source.

Supervisor at the Park Lane Centre chemists, Rebecca Lyon, said all community pharmacies “were in the same boat”.

Similar stories
Most popular