Telford community company shortlisted for inspirational award

A Better Tomorrow, which provides help for people with addiction, substance misuse, mental health issues and homelessness, has been shortlisted for the Community Inspiration Awards 2024 in recognition of its work.

The community interest company, which is based in Woodside, Telford, is one of just eight organisations and individuals shortlisted for an award in the public services category.

A Better Tomorrow’s chief operating officer, Martin Cantrill, said that the nomination was a huge honour.

“We have been working quietly over the last ten years to help people who are often in their very darkest days with nowhere to turn. We do it because we have been in that position ourselves and know personally how easy it can be to give up hope.

“We do not look for any special recognition for doing what we do, so to be shortlisted for a community inspiration award is really very special to us,” he said.

The Community Inspiration Awards are organised by the Community Foundation to recognise outstanding contributions made by public and voluntary sector organisations, businesses and members of the community, whose efforts have made a positive difference in the community and have inspired and motivated others.

The Public Services Award specifically recognises the outstanding contribution made by an individual or organisation in going the extra mile to respond to the needs of the community.

The finalists and winners will be announced at a ceremony on September 20 in Birmingham.

The five finalists will be selected by the judges after a public vote through the Community Services Award website at https://forms.gle/VtSPyCBMCe5ZdA4s6 . Voting closes on June 28.