Nesting birds need to be protected from developers, says candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mark Pritchard, who is seeking re-election as Conservative MP for The Wrekin, said birds needed greater protection from property developers.

It is currently a criminal offence to deliberately damage or destroy a bird’s nest while it is in use, but a loophole in the law means that 'reckless' damage to a nest is not covered.

Mr Pritchard tried to tighten the legislation through a Private Member's Bill in 2007, but it failed to become law.

He said he would be seeking to reintroduce the Bill if re-elected.

Mr Pritchard said that every spring there were cases where developers removed trees and hedges, causing harm to nesting birds, sometimes unwittingly.

He said the law in Scotland already required developers to show due care to protect birds' nests, and called for the law in England and Wales to be brought into line.

"There is a need to beef up the protection of nesting birds," he said.

"There needs to be a statutory requirement for nesting surveys in the nesting season and with heavier penalties and sanctions for individuals or companies who destroy habitats."