Shropshire Chamber of Commerce hosting a summer BBQ

The organisation is inviting its members to join them at their summer social event from 6pm on July 11.

Held at the Hadley Park House Hotel which is tucked away in two acres of landscaped gardens, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will socialise and celebrate with Shropshire businesses.

The BBQ will feature burgers, hot dogs, hickory smoked pull pork, BBQ pit beans, salads and more.

Tickets for the event will cost members £26.00 each.

The summer BBQ will follow the organisation's event at Telford College on July 2.

Running from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, the event will be an exhibition-style evening of networking, featuring a wide range of businesses.