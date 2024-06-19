'Fresh start' for Telford school as it changes name, uniform and headteacher

Telford Priory School at Wrockwardine Wood, which joined the Learning Community Trust earlier this year, will be known as New Road Academy from the start of the next academic year.

The name was chosen by students after a lengthy and thorough consultation process, which also involved staff, and parents.

It marks the start of a fresh chapter for the school under the guidance of new principal Andrea Bell, who has more than 20 years of experience with the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust in Smethwick.

She said: “I feel privileged to lead this school, and will strive to make it one of the best in Telford. My vision is centred around three key areas that will drive everything we do, every day – ambition, respect, and courage.