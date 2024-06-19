See the grounds and Grade II listed farmhouse of £1.1 million estate complete with gym and stables

Long Lane Farm at Long Lane, northwest of Telford, was purchased by the current owner 40 years ago, and the family home has been renovated and restored over the years.

Grade II listed country house, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Long Lane farm in Telford, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

The farm with stables and a 20m x 40m floodlit equestrian area has been listed for £1.1 million with Larch Property.

The Grade II listed country house features six bedrooms, two reception rooms, a gym and a study, and a one-bedroom flat.

The one-bedroom annexe with an external staircase sits above the property's garaging, and features a sitting room with a kitchenette, a double bedroom, and a shower. The flat would be ideal for a dependant relative, staff, or as a rentable asset to provide income.

One bed flat, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Music room, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

The farm's family home has maintained period features with its living room featuring an antique slate fire surround with a cream enamel wood burner.

Living room

The property's breakfast room features handmade solid oak units and the dining room has been re-purposed as a music room, while beneath the kitchen is a basement room which has been fitted out as a gym.

Gym, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Kitchen, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Agents say Long Lane Farm is ideal for an equestrian buyer due to its exceptional facilities and paddock land - all with separate access to the main road, Long Lane.

The stable block's roof has 4Kw of photo voltaic panels fitted which provide free electricity and earns about £2,500 (per annum) income from 'feed in tariff'.

Long Lane Farm is ideal for equestrian buyers, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Stables

The farm's brick outbuilding features five monarch stables, and a tack room. Outside the country house, there is also parking and a turning area for vehicles, a fences courtyard and a large, timber, summer house which is ideal for al fresco dining.

The farm's large steel portal framed building could be used for equine or commercially, and its southerly facing gardens wrap around the house and feature an orchard and level lawns.

Long Lane Farm courtyard, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Study, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Bathroom, picture via: Rightmove and Larch Property

Learn more at rightmove.co.uk/properties/149227241.