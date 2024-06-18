Quarry expansion given green light despite 'shaking property' claims

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Leaton Quarry, near Wrockwardine, provides a range of materials for road construction and housing development.

It is run by Breedon Group, who sought permission for a northern extension, together with the deposit of mineral wastes, ‘to create a landscaped screen mound and the relocation of the existing surface water settlement ponds’.

“It is theoretically possible that the area could be developed, but the area is too small to allow for the workings to progress to any great depth or allow for the development of a processing plant,” reads a planning statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“As such it could only be worked as a low output operation using mobile plant.

“This would not be as efficient as developing the area as an extension and would not yield the same reserves.

Leaton Quarry, near Telford, with the village of Wrockwardine. Picture: Google

“As such, it would not present itself as an attractive development option. There is therefore a high risk that the reserves would be sterilised.”

Council planners approved the scheme, subject to a number of conditions. That is despite a total of 90 objections being submitted.

“This application will have a detrimental effect on our property,” said Julie Reynolds.

“We already suffer on a daily basis from the quarry with dust noise and the blasts when they occur shake our property, the walls, ceilings and window frames have either cracks or movement from them.

“Our vehicles are constantly covered in dust, it is impossible to sit in the garden to enjoy the rural peace as the noise from the quarry is similar to living on a constant building site.

“It will also have an effect on the village as a whole spoiling what is a very nice village to live in.”

Dell Hill also has concerns. He said: “On a regular basis (weekly), huge blasts happen, the house shakes vigorously.

“Whilst decorating, I have noticed large cracks appearing all over the downstairs, which I believe to be due to the blasting over the years and am very concerned that if this continues, things will worsen. Cracks are now also appearing on the outside of the house, which needs attention.”

However, the proposal has got the backing of of Malcolm Ellis, who said Leaton Quarry is ‘an integral supply for aggregate in the Telford area for road stone for the road networks’, while Kelly Mason added it brings much needed work and materials to the area.