Care home 'thrilled' following inspection as it marks 'beginning of a new chapter'

Telford Hall achieved a ‘Good’ rating from inspectors at the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an unannounced inspection in March.

In its report, the CQC highlighted how there was a clear “learning culture” at the home and that the team had worked together to make significant changes and, ultimately, improve the care that residents receive.

During the inspection, both residents and staff were also asked on their views, with the CQC noting that “people felt safe with the staff who supported them” and that staff were “kind and caring, and available when they needed them.”

Karen Pennell, care home manager at Telford Hall, said: “The team at Telford Hall are absolutely thrilled about the new rating and it’s a true testament to the hard work and dedication they show every day.

“Hearing some of the feedback from residents and their families via the report is incredibly encouraging and shows that we are on the road to improving even further.”

Celebrations at Telford Hall

Valerie Herbert, Area Manager at Sandstone Care Group, which runs the care home, said: “This news marks the beginning of a new chapter for Telford Hall and we’re looking forward to continuing to work with our team to improve even further.

“I’m confident that, thanks to the passion and talents of our staff, we can build on the inspectors’ rating and flourish in the future.”

Steven Hamblett, Operations Director at Sandstone Care Group, added: “Led by Valerie, it has been a real effort to get Telford Hall to where it is today and I am confident that it will continue to go from strength to strength.

“We’re now on a path to ensuring maintaining this level of care and I know that the team is determined to reach ‘outstanding’ next time.”