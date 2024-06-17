Town gearing up for weekend celebration

Great Dawley will be celebrating with 'Dawley Day', taking place on Saturday, June 22, on Dawley High Street and Dawley Park.

Organised by Great Dawley Town Council this year’s event will run from 11am to 4pm, with a 'summer vibes' theme.

The event is an annual day of celebration with free rides and attractions, music and entertainment, community stalls, face painting, balloon modelling and more.

Councillor Ben Carter, Mayor of Great Dawley said: “I’m looking forward to opening my first event as mayor this year.

"Dawley Day has always been a hit for as long as I can remember, with free rides and attractions for the children, music and entertainment taking place in the Bandstand and in Dawley Park itself and community stalls.

"We will also have a new range of beach-themed activities, including a surf-board rodeo and sand art.

“Businesses on the High Street will also be taking part in the celebrations with offering discounts, games and activities from their shop.”

Dawley Day will officially be opening at 11am on Saturday, with the mayor’s speech in the bandstand.

For more information visit greatdawley.org/DawleyDay