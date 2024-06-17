Police make appeal for missing Telford teenager
Police have launched an appeal after a teenager from Shropshire has been reported missing in Birmingham.
By Luke Powell
Birmingham Police posted across social media on Monday afternoon asking if anyone has seen Ibai from Telford.
Police said they believe the 13-year-old may be in the Birmingham Area, and 'may have made his way towards Acocks Green or Shirley'.
Officers say Ibai has a Spanish accent and is five foot,one inch tall.
Police have asked if anyone sees the 13-year-old then call 999 quoting PID 447720.