Police make appeal for missing Telford teenager

Birmingham Police posted across social media on Monday afternoon asking if anyone has seen Ibai from Telford.

Police said they believe the 13-year-old may be in the Birmingham Area, and 'may have made his way towards Acocks Green or Shirley'.

Officers say Ibai has a Spanish accent and is five foot,one inch tall.

Police have asked if anyone sees the 13-year-old then call 999 quoting PID 447720.