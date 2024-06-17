Fire crews deal with blaze involving garden waste at Telford home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.03pm reporting a house fire in Telford.

Two fire crews were sent to the property on Pageant Drive from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log confirms that a quantity of garden waste was on fire, and that the fire was affecting a brick-built shed.