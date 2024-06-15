Homeowner's planning appeal rejected

Paul Smith, of Jubilee Avenue, Donnington, said he wanted to enhance the property and make it fully accessible to wheelchair users.

“As the previous planning application was rejected, the wet room and toilet will now need to be installed in the outbuilding with the existing kitchen remaining,” reads a design and access statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

“Care has been taken to design the scheme with accessibility in mind, to make the best use of the space available.

“The new building will be rendered once complete.”

The statement added that the property recently had a new driveway which provides off-street parking for four vehicles, while the roof type of the outbuilding had been changed following comments from the planning officer.

However, the council turned down the application, stating the scale, design and layout of the garden room is considered to detract from the appearance of the house and the street scene, and would constituent a significant over-development.

It added that it would also have an overbearing impact on neighbouring properties.

Mr Smith appealed the decision, which was considered by Martin Seddon.

However, Mr Seddon stuck with the council’s decision, stating the main reason was the effect on the character and appearance of the area and the on the living conditions of neighbours.