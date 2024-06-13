Man dies after medical emergency at Homebase in Telford

Paramedics were called to Homebase at Wrekin Retail Park in Telford in the afternoon where the man was in a critical condition.

But sadly, he could not be saved.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to a medical emergency at Wrekin Retail Park near Arleston, Telford at 3.36pm.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a man in a critical condition receiving basic life support by members of the public.

"Ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

The store is open as normal.