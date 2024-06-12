Thief stole spirits and Pokemon toys while on suspended jail sentence

Daniel Stanford of Hills Lane Drive in Madeley admitted robbery and assault in November last year.

The 43-year-old drug addict was handed an 18-month suspended sentence and ordered to carry out unpaid work as well as to engage with the probation service.

However, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Tuesday that following his conviction, Stanford not only stopped engaging with the probation service but went on to commit three more offences.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, told the court that on April 30, Stanford was convicted of three counts of stealing from shops in Telford.