Firefighters called to morning house fire in Telford
Firefighters were called to a house fire in Telford early Wednesday morning.
By Luke Powell
Three fire engines from Telford Central and Wellington were mobilised to a property in Stonedale, Sutton Hill, after Shropshire Fire and Rescue service received a call reporting the incident at 7.08am.
Smoke was within the house due to a small fire involving an extension lead.
The fire was out upon the arrival of fire crews.
Firefighters were finished at the scene at 7.31am.