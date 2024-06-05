Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to morning house fire in Telford

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Telford early Wednesday morning.

Luke Powell
Three fire engines from Telford Central and Wellington were mobilised to a property in Stonedale, Sutton Hill, after Shropshire Fire and Rescue service received a call reporting the incident at 7.08am.

Smoke was within the house due to a small fire involving an extension lead.

The fire was out upon the arrival of fire crews.

Firefighters were finished at the scene at 7.31am.

