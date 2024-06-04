Revealed: Just how many Telford trains have been late or cancelled in last three months
Two thirds of trains in Telford were either late or cancelled during the past three months, according to new performance data.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Data from the website, On Train Times, shows how often trains in the region ate on time as well as their overall performance score.
This is based on service punctuality and cancellation frequency, with the website ranking Britain’s 2,634 stations.
According to the data, only 34 percent of trains at Telford Central were on time during the past 12 weeks, with 10 percent late by at least 10 minutes.