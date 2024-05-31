Reform UK candidate says backing of outgoing MP ‘is very welcome’

Alan Adams, who served as a submariner, will be representing Reform UK in the July 4 vote.

Lucy Allan has been the town’s MP for the past nine years, but won’t be standing this time. Instead of backing the Conservatives that she represented, she this week announced she would instead be supporting Mr Adams.

“Lucy Allan’s backing was very welcome and a true endorsement of our campaign here in Telford for Reform UK,” he said.

“Lucy showed that she was as disillusioned as me, and many others here in Telford, by the Conservative Party as a whole and by the Government.