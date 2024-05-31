'Her world was lacking in everything' - court hears how homeless and heavily pregnant woman stole 'necessities to function'
A court has handed a Telford woman a conditional discharge after hearing how she stole “necessities” while living on the streets when pregnant.
Chelsea Lauren Mountford now of Chiltern Gardens, Dawley, had been homeless and “heavily pregnant” when she on the streets of Telford in January this year.
Telford Magistrates Court heard that the 29-year-old, who admitted six counts of theft from shops such as the Co-op and Sainsbury's, had been stealing as a “necessity to eat and to continue to function”.